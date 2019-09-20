FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly clear skies to start Saturday

Sunday looks even drier, with only spotty afternoon showers and a high near 90 degrees. What’s more, Sunday looks to start a run of mainly-dry days that will continue into Wednesday, with afternoon highs still hovering around 90 degrees to the lower 90s. Rain chances will rise to just 20% to 30% for Thursday, Friday, and the following weekend. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s for all of next week and through the weekend too.