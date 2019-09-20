FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly clear skies to start Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a relatively quiet Friday afternoon, but the Storm Team will monitor Doppler radar through the evening as we get ready for high school football across the region. Most of you should stay dry for Friday evening with temperatures slowly working their way down through the 70s.
The First Alert Forecast calls for a mild Saturday morning start under mainly clear skies with temperatures near 70 degrees at daybreak around metro Baton Rouge. Plan for partly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix into the afternoon, with rain chances running at 20% to 30% for the day. So, the majority of the WAFB region stays dry. It could be breezy at times Saturday afternoon, which should make the daytime high in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees feel almost tolerable.
Sunday looks even drier, with only spotty afternoon showers and a high near 90 degrees. What’s more, Sunday looks to start a run of mainly-dry days that will continue into Wednesday, with afternoon highs still hovering around 90 degrees to the lower 90s. Rain chances will rise to just 20% to 30% for Thursday, Friday, and the following weekend. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s for all of next week and through the weekend too.
In the tropics, we have said “Goodbye!” to Imelda, Humberto is no longer truly tropical, and Jerry has shown some weakening. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor three additional areas in the tropical Atlantic, with the greatest focus on the next tropical wave expected to move off the coast of Africa and into the eastern Atlantic. Bottom line: the Gulf of Mexico region has no impending tropical threats within the next 5 to 7 days.
Enjoy your mostly-dry and warmer-than-normal last weekend of summer. Autumn “officially” begins Monday, which also corresponds to the end of September. Unfortunately, there is still no sign of that “first fall front” and a break from the summer-like heat.
