FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Local area to stay mostly dry Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few spotty showers showing up early on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but for the most part, they shouldn’t have much of an impact on your morning commute.
However, later today – especially after lunch – be alert for areas of showers and perhaps isolated thunderstorms, a 40% coverage during prime evening drive, a high temperature expected to top out in the upper 80°s (perhaps for the second day in a row!).
Overnight, mostly clear and relatively mild – a low of 72°; tomorrow and Sunday, spotty/isolated showers possible, highs in the upper 80°s to lower 90°s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.