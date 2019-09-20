DeQuincy man dies after being shot in the ankle in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says Melvin Smith, 36, has died after being shot in the ankle Tuesday, August 27. Smith was shot in the 11400 block of Bard Avenue.
The BRPD spokesperson said Smith was recovering from his shooting injury when he began to have complications and later died Wednesday, Sept. 18.
BRPD detectives are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
