Baton Rouge man arrested after 60-year-old killed in shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police say a man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 60-year-old man.
Andrew Pittman, 68, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for negligent homicide. His bond is set at $5,000.
At around 7:48 p.m. Thursday, Pittman shot and killed Norman Richardson, 60, in Pittman’s home on Balboa Drive after “a brief struggle,” according to a news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday.
Richardson was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.