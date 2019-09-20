Baton Rouge homeowner accuses tire shop of damaging property

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge homeowner is claiming a used tire shop behind her home refuses to move old tires that have piled behind her fence and compromised its structure.
The homeowner, Mary Mills, said she is also fighting lupus, which compromises her immune system. She is concerned about her health.
“I’ve asked them repeatedly to move those tires because they have mosquitoes and water and I’m afraid to get bit. One thing I don’t want to do is get infections; mosquitoes cause that,” Mills said.
We contacted J&C Used Tires, located on North Street and adjacent to Mill’s home. They claimed the company responsible for picking up their tires is behind on doing so.
According to the records from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), we found out that Environmental Industries Recycling Incorporated, based in Port Allen, last picked up J&C Used Tires’ old tires in May of 2019. The recycling services company said it stopped, claiming J&C was not paying its fees.
We also found that J&C received a delinquent notice from DEQ for allegedly not paying tire waste fees The business currently owes the state over $6,500.
DEQ said it plans to serve the tire shop with another violation because of these new complaints from Mills.
