Alexandria woman charged with murder after man dies from overdose

PINEVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An Alexandria woman was arrested and charged with murder following the death of a Pineville man who police say died of a suspected drug overdose, KNOE reports.
31-year-old Shirah Delaun Leblanc was arrested for the July 29 death of Michael Nida, a father with two children.
On July 29, the Pineville Police Department was dispatched to an apartment in reference to a medical emergency. Police say it was determined that Michael Nida died from an overdose of suspected narcotics.
Police say a subsequent investigation led them to a home in Alexandria, where it was believed Shirah Leblanc had sold or distributed the suspected narcotics to Nida. Police say they found several narcotics and paraphernalia at the home. Leblanc and her boyfriend, Reginald Lacour, were placed under arrest and booked for multiple drug charges, listed below.
Police say they were able to link Leblanc to Nida.
After obtaining the results of the autopsy and toxicology report, along with the information gathered during the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Leblanc for second-degree murder.
She was arrested again at her residence on September 19 and taken into custody without incident.
Her total listed charges for the two arrests are:
- Second-degree murder
- Possession of marijuana
- Prod, manufacture, dist, dispense or possess with intent fentanyl, carfentanil, mixture or analogs thereof (2 cts.)
- Possession of CDS 4 except flunitrazepam (2 ct.s)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of CDS 2 <2 grams (3 cts.)
- Possession of CDS 3
- Prod, manufacture, dist, dispense or possess with intent CDS 3
- Poss. CDS I to prod, manufacture, dist, dispense (heroin)
- Poss. CDS I to prod, manufacture, dist, dispense
Nida's roommate, James Bates, and another suspect, Dalton Lacaze, were also arrested in connection with the investigation for obstruction of justice. Bates was later charged with negligent homicide.
Copyright 2019 PPD and KALB/KNOE. All rights reserved.