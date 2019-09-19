5-year-old celebrates birthday at Target

(CBS) - Target is life for one little 5-year-old from Georgia.
Meet 5-year-old Stella Kate, who wanted one thing for her birthday and that was a Target themed party. Stella Kate begged her mom to have her birthday party at Target, so her mom contacted the local store and they were more than happy to help.
“Targets everything”, Stella Kate said.
The local Target in Evans Georgia rolled out the red carpet for her big day. The cake, the decorations, and face painting were all Target themed.
“She absolutely thinks that she wants a birthday party at Target every single year,” her mother Barbara said.
