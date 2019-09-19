WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey added to Saints active roster

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints added undrafted rookie Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster. Humphrey has been on the practice squad since the season started.
The Black and Gold placed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve Tuesday. Kirkwood suffered a hamstring injury during warmups before the Rams game. Also, Tre’Quan Smith sat out Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.
The only healthy receivers on the Saints roster other than Humphrey are: Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Jr., Deonte Harris, and Austin Carr.
