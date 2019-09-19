Woman shot, killed in Franklin; suspect arrested

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - Police in Franklin, Louisiana have arrested a man they believe fatally shot a woman in early September.
On Sept. 2, officers with the Franklin Police Department received a call about shots fired near the area of Scottie Street and Pine Street. One female victim, identified as Chiquita Lumpkin, 37, was found dead at the scene.
On Sept. 18, Trinity Coleman, 36, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Coleman is currently imprisoned at the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
