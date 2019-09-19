Woman dies after being shot; 2 officers seriously hurt when their units collide while responding to shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old woman died after having been shot in Shreveport, authorities say.
And two Shreveport police officers were seriously hurt when their units collided while en route to the homicide scene, Officer Christina Curtis said.
The woman was shot about 7:11 p.m. in a vacant lot on Egan Street between Gilbert Drive and Highland Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
She was taken to a hospital, where later died.
The collision of the two police units occurred at 7:16 p.m. at Kings Highway at Highland Avenue, dispatch records show.
That’s slightly more than a mile south of the shooting in the 400 block of Egan.
Police still have Kings Highway blocked off in the area of Highland Avenue.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
