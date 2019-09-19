With or without Brees, Saints expectation is still the Super Bowl according to Alvin Kamara

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Entering Sunday’s contest, the Saints had 8-1 odds they would reach the Super Bowl in February. After a loss to the Rams, and the injury to Drew Brees, those odds have fallen to 20-1.
No. 9′s timetable for a return is possibly six weeks, until then, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill will run the offense.
Losing a star player can no doubt hurt your chances of making the “Big Game," but running back Alvin Kamara is still optimistic all goals are still in front of the saints.
Reporter: The expectation coming into the season was a Super Bowl. Do you still feel that’s the expectation?
“Do I still got a Fleur-de-lis on my helmet? Alright then,” said Alvin Kamara.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.