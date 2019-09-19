WANTED: Man accused of raping woman walking down Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of raping a woman who was walking down Plank Road.
According to Baton Rouge Police, Damien Montgomery, 34, approached a woman walking down Plank Road and began flirting with her. Police say she denied his advances and began walking away when Montgomery grabbed her.
Montgomery allegedly began chocking the victim before throwing her to the ground and dragging her behind a business where he raped her.
If you have any information that may help police find Montgomery, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.