Sportsline Player of the Week: Ascension Catholic RB Jai Williams (Week 2)

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - For Ascension Catholic’s first home game of the season, Bulldogs head coach Benny Saia decided to shake things up offensively.
“We felt like Riverside did a lot of blitzing inside and we ran outside of their blitzes and tried to get on the perimeter,” said Saia.
“That was my first time, like ever,” added senior running back Jai Williams. “I don’t do the wildcat usually. I’ll have lost memory and I wouldn’t be able to remember the plays.”
But Williams did not look lost Friday night. After mostly lining up at quarterback in the wildcat offense, Williams finished the game with 218 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 12 carries. His first trip to the end zone set the tone for the rest of the evening.
“The other team was talking about how I wasn’t going to be the best running back they were going to face and I had to prove them. I had to prove them wrong, so that first touchdown had me hype and I thank my line for that,” Williams explained.
“That’s just his personality. He goes 100 percent all the time and I like to say he dies slow. He doesn’t go down easy,” said Saia.
After rushing for nearly 3,000 yards last season and scoring more than 30 touchdowns, Williams said there’s still a lot more for him to achieve. One of those is the state rushing record, which belongs to his father, Germaine “Juice” Williams.
“He actually wants me to break it. I feel like he don’t, but he wants me to break it and that’s my main goal. That’s been my goal since I was six, since I started playing football,” Williams stated.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award in the name of senior running back Jai Williams.
