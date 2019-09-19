Select Schools again vote to NOT play championship games in Superdome

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Select Schools were recently surveyed about whether the four divisions wanted to change their vote from January about participating in the 2019 Prep Classic, which allows teams to play their championship games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
LHSAA officials reported the schools again voted to NOT play their championship games in the Superdome. They added 100 percent agreement was necessary in each division for approval.
RESULTS:
Division I: Yes - 3, No - 9
Division II: Yes - 8, No - 8
Division III: Yes - 6, No - 8
Division IV: Yes - 15, No - 14
The LHSAA noted 14 of the schools (35 percent) that voted against participating in the 2019 Prep Classic have previously played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
