Payton: Noise will be factor for rookie center, starting QB in Seattle game

SEATTLE (WVUE) - Saints head coach Sean Payton said that noise will be a factor when they face the Seattle Seahawks, which could impact his rookie center and either quarterback Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill, depending on who starts.
Quarterback Drew Brees suffered a ligament injury in his thumb against the Los Angles Rams on Sunday. He’s expected to be out approximately six weeks.
Payton did not say which quarterback would start, but both are expected to see time on the field.
The coach did not say anything about Brees during his Thursday (Sept. 19) conference call with the media. Instead, he focused on the Seattle defense and crowd noise.
“I would say there have been some tweaks. I think there is a certain front and coverage they want to play,” Payton said. He expects to see some wrinkles in the defense, but not much that is different.
He also said the Saints would have their hands full with the volume of running that Seattle game plans.
“It’s been something that’s important to what they believe, and I think in a lot of ways we feel the same way. So that element in the game will be important, with what kind of efficiency that each team runs the football. You can add (quarterback Russell Wilson) to that and it becomes more challenging,” Payton said.
Bridgewater took over for Brees after the injury. The Saints lost 27-9. Bridgewater threw for 167 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
The Saints play the Seahawks at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
This is the first game that Brees has not started due to an injury since 2015. Brees had successful surgery on his thumb Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.