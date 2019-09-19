LSU soccer begins SEC play against Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team will open up SEC play against the Florida Gators Thursday, September 19 at 7:00 P.M. at the LSU Soccer Stadium.
The Tigers are currently 2-4-1.
LSU and Florida have met 21 times with the Gators winning 18 of those matches. LSU’s only win against Florida came in 2011, a 1-0 victory over the Gators in Gainesville. The two other matches have ended in draws.
Florida comes into the SEC opener with a record of 4-4-0, but three of those four losses have come from three teams currently ranked top six in the nation. No. 2 USC, No. 5 UCLA and No. 6 Florida State. Deanne Rose (3 goals), Vanessa Kara (3 goals) and Cassidy Lindley (2 goals) are the Gators’ most potent goal scorers through eight matches this season. Susi Espinoza has started all eight matches for Florida in net and owns a goals-against-average of 1.37 with 11 goals allowed. Florida head coach, Becky Burleigh, became the first woman in Division I soccer history to reach 500 wins with Florida’s victory over Miami on Sept. 15.
The Tigers program has hosted 238 matches during its 25 years of existence and owns a record of 133-76-29 for a win percentage of .619 in Baton Rouge. Dating back to the start of 2017 season, LSU has a home record of 14-6-3.
Marlena Cutura, Tiana Caffey, Chiara Ritchie-Williams, Maddie Moreau, Rammie Noel, Shannon Cooke, Molly Thompson, Reese Moffatt, and Emma Grace Goldman have started all seven matches this season for the Tigers. Cutura leads the offensive stat sheet with a total of four points (1g & 2a). Meghan Johnson, Caffey, and Lindsey Eaton have all scored one goal apiece, and Courtney Henderson registered her first-career assist in the 2-2 draw against Samford on Sept. 1.
Excluding the 6-0 loss to No. 12 Duke, LSU’s defense has allowed only five goals in six matches played. That equates to a .95 goals-against average. Chiara Ritchie-Williams, Reese Moffatt, Maddie Moreau, and Rammie Noel have been workhorses on the backline. Maya Gordon, a freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made her collegiate debut on the backline on Sunday against Arizona State.
