LSU soccer begins SEC play against Florida

Florida comes into the SEC opener with a record of 4-4-0, but three of those four losses have come from three teams currently ranked top six in the nation. No. 2 USC, No. 5 UCLA and No. 6 Florida State. Deanne Rose (3 goals), Vanessa Kara (3 goals) and Cassidy Lindley (2 goals) are the Gators’ most potent goal scorers through eight matches this season. Susi Espinoza has started all eight matches for Florida in net and owns a goals-against-average of 1.37 with 11 goals allowed. Florida head coach, Becky Burleigh, became the first woman in Division I soccer history to reach 500 wins with Florida’s victory over Miami on Sept. 15.