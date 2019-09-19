LASM presents vibrant sensory experiences for its 34th Annual Gala

Information provided by Louisiana Art & Science Museum
Attendees to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Annual Gala, CHROMA: Color Your Senses will be treated to an immersive experience unlike any other event in South Louisiana. Kicking off at 7:30 PM on Friday, September 20th, the 34th annual fundraiser will transform the Museum into a chromatic wonderland that will engage all the senses. Partygoers will sample bold new culinary offerings, listen to a variety of musical acts, bid on silent auction items, and socialize with over 500 fellow philanthropists. Tickets are still available at lasm.org/gala.
Vibrant decor from the creative mind of interior designer Dan Bergeron and whimsical arrangements by Joel Peregrin of Peregrin’s Florist will set the scene for an evening of fine food, drink, and live music. Guests will dine on cuisine from City Pork Brasserie & Bar and Rouj Creole, generously contributed by Patrick Valluzzo, LASM Board of Trustees Chair. Valluzzo’s company City Group Hospitality will provide five-star service for the event. Inventive and fresh hors d’oeuvres from Heirloom Cuisine, a long-time supporter of the Gala, will entice guests with tastes as varied as the rainbow. The menu will be complimented by Ravasio’s Italian Ice, graciously made possible by Healthy Blue Louisiana through Kathy Victorian, LASM’s Gala Chair and Incoming Board of Trustees Chair.
“We wanted to bring some new flavors to the table for this year’s Gala and we are so thankful to City Group Hospitality and Healthy Blue Louisiana for their support in that,” said Leslie Charleville, LASM’s Director of Communications & Special Events. “LASM is also welcoming back Heirloom Cuisine, which has satisfied our Gala guests for nearly a decade, and they’re bringing back all of the classic bites our guests know and love.”
The Gala’s new music lineup features Toby Tomplay & About Last Night, who will perform live in the Bert S. Turner Family Atrium, while DJ Parish and DJ 2EZ will host a silent disco in an upstairs classroom with headphones provided by Quiet Events. Returning again this year to perform live in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium is The Seth Finch Trio, whose performance will be accompanied by colorful projections on the planetarium’s dome.
Along with live music, guests will be able to make music of their own with the innovative installations by world-renowned artist, architect, and musician Christopher Janney in Sound Is An Invisible Color. Together with its companion exhibition Six Contemporary Perspectives, which features the artwork of Gabriele Evertz, Irene Mamiye, Pard Morrison, Jen Pack, Robert Swain, and Sanford Wurmfeld, they create Harmonies in Color, which inspired this year’s Gala theme. These exhibitions are sponsored by Entergy; Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital; The Alma Lee, Norman, and Cary Saurage Fund; and an anonymous donor.
“With the theme of color in mind, we sought out a vibrant ensemble of the very best food, drink, and entertainment for this year’s Gala,” said Charleville. “I believe we’re going to live up to that!”
Throughout the evening, guests will be able to bid in an exclusive silent auction for items displayed in the Museum’s Galleries. Items include fine art, wine, concert tickets, entertainment experiences, home decor, children’s items, and dining experiences. This year, the Grand Raffle winner will bring home an 18k white gold, sapphire, and diamond necklace and earrings suite, featuring 5.4 carats of sapphires and .77 carats of diamonds, generously provided by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, with a retail value of $7,000. LASM’s President & Executive Director Serena Pandos and an LMFJ representative will announce the winner.
“The Gala is historically the Museum’s most significant fundraising event of the year,” said Pandos “Proceeds help to ensure the quality of the Museum’s new and ongoing programs, all of which contribute to our community’s educational, cultural, and economic development. We are so grateful for the many generous contributions of time, talent, and treasure being extended on behalf of the Museum’s trustees, sponsors, volunteers, advisory council, and staff members. The passion and drive going on behind the scenes to make this ‘party for a purpose’ happen is nothing short of inspiring.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lasm.org/gala.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.