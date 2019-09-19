LASM presents vibrant sensory experiences for its 34th Annual Gala

“The Gala is historically the Museum’s most significant fundraising event of the year,” said Pandos “Proceeds help to ensure the quality of the Museum’s new and ongoing programs, all of which contribute to our community’s educational, cultural, and economic development. We are so grateful for the many generous contributions of time, talent, and treasure being extended on behalf of the Museum’s trustees, sponsors, volunteers, advisory council, and staff members. The passion and drive going on behind the scenes to make this ‘party for a purpose’ happen is nothing short of inspiring.”