La. ranks second in nation for violence against women, according to report

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The rate at which women are killed by men in Louisiana has increased for the sixth year in a row according to the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
In an annual report released this week by the Violence Policy Center in Washington D.C., Louisiana ranks number two in the nation when it comes to violence against women. The report also found that the rate of murders of women by men in Louisiana is more than twice the national average at 2.64 homicides per 100,000 females.
While female homicide rates are increasing slightly nationwide, Mariah Wineski, Executive Director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, says the sharp upward trend in Louisiana is alarming.
“These numbers point to a crisis in our state,” says Wineski. “Women are being murdered at sky-high rates, in most cases by current or former intimate partners.”
The organization says there are a number of factors contribute to the state’s high rate of female homicides. They point to lack of funding for services for domestic violence victims and the criminal justice system as two of the factors.
“Our state’s funding for domestic violence victim services is woefully inadequate, and in many communities criminal justice practices still fail to hold abusers accountable before homicide occurs,” says Wineski.
The release of the report by the Violence Policy Center coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness which is recognized in October. Advocates hope increased awareness will help improve Louisiana’s response to domestic violence.
