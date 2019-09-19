Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms one death from Imelda

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KPLC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed in a Facebook post that one person has died from Imelda.
The Sheriff’s Office posted a message from the family of Hunter Morrison, which says Morrison drowned while trying to move his horse.
Here is the full statement:
From the family of Hunter Morrison,
Hello everybody. Right now my family and I are going through one of the most horrific times in our lives with losing Hunter. Thank you for all the kind words and phone calls I have received over the past 8 hrs but I do want to clarify something...he wasn’t “saving” people. He was trying to move his horse, got electrocuted, and drowned. I wanted to make that known because I have had news people call me and want the story. I am not upset by any means but I just want the facts to be straight and not give him a sense of false heroism. Thank you for your kind words and if you hear the story being told wrong...please correct them. Thank you
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has received calls from all over the country in reference to the tragic death of young Hunter Morrison. We will let his family’s statement stand. His family asks for privacy while they grieve.
