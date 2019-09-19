FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Local area to stay mostly dry tonight and Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of the WAFB area stayed dry on Thursday as most of the rains linked to Tropical Depression Imelda‘s circulation remained to the west. Indeed, for portions of southeast Texas, this is been a truly devastating event already and the rains continue to fall.
The WAFB region will remain mostly dry but under the clouds for Thursday evening into Friday morning. Friday daybreak temperatures for the Capital Region will be in the low to mid 70s. While Friday starts off mostly-dry, isolated showers could start popping up around mid-day.
The Storm Team is anticipating scattered showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms for Friday afternoon. Set rain chances at 30 to 40 percent for the afternoon, which means that a majority of the WAFB region stays dry.
With clouds filtering the sunshine as they did on Thursday afternoon, highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s around the viewing area.
While the weekend won’t be rain-free, the First Alert Forecast includes only isolated showers for both Saturday and Sunday. The morning starts for both days will be in the low 70s for metro Baton Rouge with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Rains will remain limited in coverage through next week too, running at just 20 to 30 percent each day through Friday. Highs are expected to reach 90 degrees or more each day. And the extended outlook for next weekend (Sept 28 and 29) continues that trend, with low-end rain chances and highs in the low 90s for both days.
Meanwhile, the tropics remain very active.
Imelda’s mega-rains in southeast Texas have dumped 30 inches to more than 40 inches of rain in just three days in areas between Houston and Beaumont. This produced “flashbacks” of the Harvey catastrophe just two years ago.
Hurricane Humberto is moving away from Bermuda and is headed towards the cooler waters of the open North Atlantic.
Jerry is now a hurricane, but the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) suggests that Jerry will pass to the north of the Leeward Islands and turn north before reaching the Bahamas.
There is some chance, however, that Jerry could be a threat to Bermuda next week. In addition, the NHC is monitoring three areas for low-end development potential over the next five days: a tropical wave over the Caribbean, another wave in the central tropical Atlantic, and a third expected to move off the coast of Africa in the coming days.
At this stage, none of these systems are a serious concern for the Gulf.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.