FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could see some spotty showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rainfall continues across SE TX and SW LA due to “Imelda” but our immediate area is starting off with a mostly dry scan on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
We’re not looking at much of any wet weather this morning but again this afternoon, be alert for increasing areas of scattered rainfall and possibly isolated storms – a 40% coverage – the primetime during the mid/late afternoon.
Prior to the rainfall, our high will reach the lower 90°s (this time last year, we had a record HIGH of 97°!); overnight, a few spotty showers may linger – tomorrow, we’ll wrap up the week with returning scattered afternoon rain and perhaps it will be “a bit” cooler – a high topping out in the upper 80°s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.