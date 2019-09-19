BRPD officer involved in Alton Sterling shooting withdraws suspension appeal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Officer has withdrawn his appeal of the suspension he received for his role in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, his attorney announced Thursday morning.
Howie Lake II was not present for the civil service board’s meeting Thursday, but his attorney announced the withdrawal and provided no additional explanation.
Lake remains on the city’s police force.
Lake was suspended for three days without pay in March 2018, while Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot Sterling, was fired.
Video from the scene showed a violent struggle between both officers and Sterling, before all three men fell to the ground. Once on the ground, Salamoni fired six shots into Sterling, who was allegedly reaching for a gun in his pocket.
Officers were responding to the Triple S gas station following reports that Sterling had threatened someone with a gun. Surveillance video from the gas station showed an interaction between Sterling and an unidentified man, during which, Sterling pulled a small handgun out of his pocket and placed it on his lap.
Both officers were placed on administrative leave for almost two years during the course of a federal and state police investigation, which yielded insufficient evidence to charge either man in Sterling’s death.
In July of 2019, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued an apology to the city and the Sterling family for Salamoni’s actions that day.
An attorney representing Salamoni says his client was “very offended” about the remarks Chief Paul made.
