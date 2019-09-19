Ascension Parish officials break ground on new courthouse

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials broke ground on the site of a new courthouse that will be built in Gonzales.
Parish officials joined Parish President Kenny Matassa Wednesday to officially break ground for the courthouse that will be constructed on East Worthey Street next to the Governmental Complex.
The courthouse is expected to be completed by 2020. The 90,000 square-foot building will include state-of-the-art security features, and room to accommodate future growth.
A committee comprised of President Matassa, Judge Jason Verdigets, Judge Marilyn Lambert, Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna, and Sheriff Jeff Wiley organized in 2017 to discuss the possibility of building a new courthouse because of the current facility having security and space issues.
The committee proposed to finance the new courthouse with a bond issue that will be repaid entirely by court fees. The total cost is $28 million. The decision was adopted unanimously by the Ascension Parish Council at its meeting on August 3, 2017.
GraceHebert Curtis was chosen as the architect and The Lemoine Company as general contractor.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.