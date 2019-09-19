ARRESTED: Man accused of tricking elderly woman into giving him money turns himself in

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of tricking an elderly woman with dementia into giving him her money has turned himself in to authorities.
Jacob Tom turned himself into the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, even though the incident happened in Livingston Parish. Denham Springs police will transport him to Livingston Parish, where he will be charged with bank fraud and exploitation.
On Aug. 29, The Denham Springs Police Department said it was looking for Tom, who allegedly tricked the woman into withdrawing money from her bank account to give to him.
Police said Tom went to the woman’s home while she was alone and convinced her that she owed him a large amount of money for work he’d done on her house. Tom never did any work on the woman’s home, according to police. At that point, the man reportedly took the woman to the bank and had her withdraw money to give to him.
Authorities believed he had left Louisiana, possibly traveling to Georgia. His mother had been apprehended in Alabama for her involvement in hiding him from law enforcement.
Tom had reportedly left the woman at the bank after a teller suspected something was wrong and asked him to come inside the bank to complete the transaction. Police said a member of the woman’s family happened to be inside the bank at the time of the incident.
