Wife of man killed by EBRSO deputy says husband should not have been shot

“It is the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office policy to have all deputy involved shootings investigated by the Louisiana State Police. We have qualified investigators that could investigate this matter. However, we have an outside agency conduct the investigation to ensure that it is independent and objective. We realize that right now information is being put out through other unofficial sources, but the law enforcement investigation is still ongoing by the Louisiana State Police. We ask the public to reserve judgment until this investigation is completed by the State Police, and we thank you for your patience during the investigative process.”