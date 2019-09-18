Video appears to show bold theft at Central home; owner asking for help

An alleged thief boldly entered a home in Central, Louisiana Monday. Now, the owner is asking for help catching the thief. (Source: Sondra Johnston)
By Lester Duhé | September 17, 2019 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 7:11 PM

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at a residence on Republic Avenue Monday, Sept. 16.

Investigators say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Video captured of the alleged crime appears to show a thief boldly climbing through a window at the residence.

Investigators have not yet released a description of the thief, however the video appears to show the person wearing a hoddie at the time of the alleged crime.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, visit www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips app.

