Public meeting to be held to discuss progress of Comite River Diversion Canal project

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Officials will be holding a public hearing Wednesday to update the public on the status and progress and of the Comite River Diversion Canal project.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Livingston Parish Public Library branch in Watson at 5:30 p.m.
In April, lawmakers broke ground on the long-awaited project that could potentially save thousands in the region by lowering floodwater.
The canal will drain the Comite River into the Mississippi River during high-water events.
During recent heavy rains and during the Mississippi River’s record-breaking river stages, those who live along the Comite River voiced concern as waters threatened their homes.
