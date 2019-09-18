Precautionary boil advisory issued for area in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker Water Supply has issued a precautionary boil advisory affecting an area in Waker.
The Walker Water Supply said water in the distribution system might be subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress.
The advisory includes Highway 447 from railroad crossing north to Lonnie Wascom Rd. This also includes all adjacent roads connected to Highway 447 in this area.
The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by Louisiana Department of Health and the City of Walker Water Department.
Water supply personnel are working to restore the system to normal operation.
Those in the affected area are encouraged to boil drinking water for a minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
Water samples will be collected and tested by the Louisiana Office of Public Health Laboratory once repairs have been completed.
