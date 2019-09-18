POTATO, SMOKED SAUSAGE AND ONION GRATIN

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The term “au gratin” often refers to a dish that is basted with butter, topped with cheese and browned. This dish, however, pairs the smoky flavor of andouille with the sweetness of caramelized onions and fresh herbs to create a wonderful lighter side to any main dish.
Prep Time: 1½ Hours
Yields: 6 Servings
Ingredients:
3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
1½ cups minced andouille sausage
5 cups thinly sliced red onions
½ cup olive oil
1 cup minced red bell peppers
1 cup minced yellow bell peppers
¼ cup thinly sliced garlic
¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
1 tbsp dried thyme
2 tsps dried rosemary
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1 cup chicken broth
paprika for color
Method:
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Grease an 11” x 7” x 2” glass baking dish with vegetable spray and set aside.
Poach thinly sliced potatoes in lightly salted water for 3–5 minutes or until slightly tender but not overcooked. Strain and chill under running water then drain well.
In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat, adding additional olive oil as needed. Add red onions, bell peppers and sliced garlic and sauté approximately 8 minutes or until golden. Add green onions, thyme and rosemary and sauté 2 minutes. Remove from heat, season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic then set aside.
Place a layer of potato slices in the bottom of greased baking dish. Alternately layer sausage, onions and potatoes, ending with a layer of potatoes.
Pour broth over potatoes, sprinkle lightly with paprika for color, cover and bake 40 minutes. Uncover and bake until golden brown.
Remove from oven and let rest 10 minutes before serving.
