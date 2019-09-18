MISSING: Darrow man not heard from in 15 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen or heard from in 15 days.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says Leonard Watson, Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 17 by a family member. Sheriff Bobby Webre says Watson has not been seen or heard from Sept. 3.
Use the SHARE icons at the top of this story to help locate him.
Watson is described as being 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black and grey dreadlocks.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leonard Watson Jr. are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
