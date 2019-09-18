Louisiana woman accused of leaving dog to die in stolen truck enter not guilty plea

Leslie Aguillard is accused of stealing a man's truck and leaving it on the side of the road with his dog inside. (Source: WAFB)
By Kevin Foster | September 17, 2019 at 7:12 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 7:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The woman accused of leaving a dog to die inside a truck she allegedly stole in Baton Rouge the first weekend of July entered a not guilty plea Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Deputies in Baton Rouge charged Leslie Aguillard, 30, with theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, cruelty to an animal, attempted second degree murder, and theft Monday, July 8, after she allegedly stole a truck at Pelican Doughnuts in Baton Rouge.

The owner of the truck, David Mohr, told WAFB he left his beloved dog inside the truck with the A/C running. Moments after he went inside, Aguillard walked up to the truck. When Mohr raced outside to stop her, she allegedly hit him with the door of the truck before speeding off and dragging him about 20 feet in the process.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office located the stolen truck along with the dog’s body abandoned on South Sherwood Forest the following afternoon and said the dog was left inside all day.

Court records revealed Aguillard was also wanted on a bench warrant on charges of theft under $1,000, entry/remaining after being forbidden, and possession of drug paraphernalia. That arrest warrant was issued June 26.

Aguillard found herself caught up in another bizarre death case nearly a decade ago, the 9News Investigators have learned.

