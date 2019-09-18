Liberty Lagoon extends hours during fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Liberty Lagoon will extend their hours of operation starting Sept. 28 until the season closes on Oct. 27.
Liberty Lagoon will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with access to their slide and surf features only. This includes access to the shockwave feature and five major water slides for a reduced cost of $8 per entry.
The main pool, lazy river and children’s play area will be closed while the surf and slide features remain open.
Surf and Slide features are only available to patrons that meet the height requirement of 48 inches or taller. Children under the height requirement of 48 inches will be allowed in the facility free of charge; however, they will not be able to utilize any of the park’s features.
