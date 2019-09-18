Free wellness event Saturday at Walmart in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walmart is hosting a free wellness event in Baton Rouge.
The retailer is inviting customers across the Baton Rouge area to Walmart Wellness Day, where they can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health. The event will be Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any Walmart location.
In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the events can also expect:
- Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)
- Low-cost Flu Shots and Immunizations
- Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist
- Giveaways
- Wellness demos
Since its first Walmart Wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives.
For more information, please visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.