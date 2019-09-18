FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rumbles continue through night, dry by morning

In addition to T.D. Imelda over Texas, we continue to track Category 3 Humberto and T.S. Jerry. Humberto will be a threat for Bermuda as a major hurricane before moving off into the cooler waters of the north Atlantic. Jerry is expected to continue tracking to the northwest and then north over the next five days, likely becoming a hurricane on Thursday. At this stage, it looks like Jerry will pass north of the Lesser Antilles and miss the Bahamas as well.