FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rumbles continue through night, dry by morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Be ready for passing showers along with a possible rumble or two of thunder through Wednesday evening before subsiding later in the night. The eastern extent of rains linked to T.D. Imelda will continue to rotate into the region from the Gulf. However, the greatest activity this evening and overnight will be on the west side of the Atchafalaya Basin.
The Storm Team’s forecast is mostly-dry for Thursday morning across the WAFB area with rain chances set at 10% or less. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Thursday morning’s daybreak with temperatures in the low 70°s around metro Baton Rouge.
With Imelda’s slow projected motion through East Texas, the large-scale circulation around the tropical system will keep scattered, mainly-afternoon rains in the forecast for the next two days across the WAFB region. Isolated showers will be developing by lunchtime on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for the afternoon. Set rain chances on Thursday at 40% to 50% with the daytime high around 90°. Plan for scattered, mainly-afternoon showers and t-storms for Friday, too, with rain chances again set at 40% to 50%.
It has been an unusual run of heat through September with daytime highs in the 90°s each day so far this month. However, many neighborhoods may get a break on Friday and Saturday as the Storm Team is posting highs in the upper 80°s for both days instead of the 90°s.
After Friday, local rain chances take a nosedive. As of Wednesday afternoon, the First Alert forecast sets rain chances at 20% or less from Saturday (Sep 21) all the way through next Friday (Sep 27). That run of mostly-dry weather will also be accompanied by a return to the 90°s for most WAFB communities by Sunday and continuing through the week.
In addition to T.D. Imelda over Texas, we continue to track Category 3 Humberto and T.S. Jerry. Humberto will be a threat for Bermuda as a major hurricane before moving off into the cooler waters of the north Atlantic. Jerry is expected to continue tracking to the northwest and then north over the next five days, likely becoming a hurricane on Thursday. At this stage, it looks like Jerry will pass north of the Lesser Antilles and miss the Bahamas as well.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also monitoring two additional tropical waves in the basin: one in the east-central Caribbean and the other in the central tropical Atlantic. Neither of these features has been tagged as an Invest as yet, and the NHC has development chances at 30% or less for both through the next five days.
