FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fringe rain bands will continue to roll through parts of our area

In the meantime, it’s generally dry on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, temperatures still running a few degrees above the norm – in the mid 70°s. We’re expecting at least a 40% - 50% coverage of showers and possibly isolated storms later in the day, a high topping out in the lower 90°s. Overnight, partly cloudy – mainly dry – a low of 73°; tomorrow, a 40% coverage of rain returns to our forecast – a high of 91°.