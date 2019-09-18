Car strikes pole, knocking power out to nearly 2,000

Car strikes pole, knocking power out to nearly 2,000
A car struck a power pole on Jefferson Highway early Wednesday morning, knocking out power to nearly 2,000 Entergy customers. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | September 18, 2019 at 6:36 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:36 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 2,000 Entergy customers are in the dark Wednesday morning after a car reportedly struck a power pole.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Jefferson Highway in the Bocage area, according to Entergy’s outage map.

Over 1,800 customers are without power.

A car struck a power pole on Jefferson Highway early Wednesday morning, knocking out power to nearly 2,000 Entergy customers.
A car struck a power pole on Jefferson Highway early Wednesday morning, knocking out power to nearly 2,000 Entergy customers. (Source: WAFB)
A car struck a power pole on Jefferson Highway early Wednesday morning, knocking out power to nearly 2,000 Entergy customers.
A car struck a power pole on Jefferson Highway early Wednesday morning, knocking out power to nearly 2,000 Entergy customers. (Source: WAFB)

As of 6:30 a.m., Entergy estimates power will be restored by 9 a.m.

Both lanes of Jefferson Highway were closed to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.