Car strikes pole, knocking power out to nearly 2,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 2,000 Entergy customers are in the dark Wednesday morning after a car reportedly struck a power pole.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Jefferson Highway in the Bocage area, according to Entergy’s outage map.
Over 1,800 customers are without power.
As of 6:30 a.m., Entergy estimates power will be restored by 9 a.m.
Both lanes of Jefferson Highway were closed to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
