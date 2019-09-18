BREC Extreme Sports to host Ride N’ Rode and Hooper Hustle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC Extreme Sports has two upcoming events for biking and skating enthusiasts.
On Saturday, September 21, BREC Extreme Sports is hosting the 9th Annual Ride N’ Roll event at Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
This event is the annual commemoration of the grand opening of the Extreme Sports Park.
Ride N’ Roll is celebrated in the form of a skatepark competition which includes a BMX competition, skateboard competition and BMX Dirt Jump competition.
At the end of the competition the best rider/skater overall (highest cumulative score across all events) will be crowned King of the Park for the year. The top three competitors from each individual competition will receive awards.
The event is family-friendly and free. The Perkins Road Community Park is located at 7122 Perkins Road.
Mountain bikers are getting ready for the Hooper Hustle which is an event happening on Saturday, September 28 at the Hooper Road Mountain Bike Trails. It will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
The Hooper Road Mountain Bike Trails is located at 6261 Guynell Drive.
Interested participants are asked to pre-register for the event this link.
