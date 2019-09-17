Text-ivism: How your phone number is ending up on political campaign texting lists

“How we got their number is pretty straightforward,” Haynes said. “We start with the public voter file, and then that voter file is then matched to publicly-available and purchasable third-party market lists. So, if you’ve ever given your phone number to Amazon or you’ve ordered a pizza and you put it in for your pizza delivery service, what you don’t realize is that you’ve basically authorized them to sell your data and so that is the primary way we get people’s phone numbers."