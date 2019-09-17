REPORT: Video appears to show moment EBRSO deputy fatally shot man near Jefferson highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A video appears to show the moment those who knew Melvin Watkins, 54, reacted in shock and horror as he was met by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy and fatally shot.
“I’m going to have to live with this for rest of my life,” said Margaret Watkins, Melvin Watkins’ wife, speaking to The Advocate newspaper which obtained a copy of the video.
The report states Watkins appeared at a party where he had not been invited, wanting to retrieve money from his wife. Watkins was later ushered to his car, after engaging in a small argument with another party-goer, the report states.
After getting into his vehicle, Watkins was met by the deputy who asked him to exit the vehicle. The report states the deputy opened fire through Watkins’ windshield “within seconds.”
“He didn’t even ask what was going on.” Margaret told The Advocate. “He just told him to stop the car, and the next thing you know, he shot him.”
A spokesman for Louisiana State Police (LSP) said the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) received a disturbance call. For reasons still under investigation, the EBRSO deputy fired their weapon after coming into contact with Watkins. LSP has not released the identity of the deputy.
An autopsy conducted Monday, Sept. 16. determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and upper extremities.
A LSP spokesman issued the following statement to WAFB Monday, Sept. 16:
“The investigation into the East Baton Sheriff’s Office deputy involved shooting remains active and ongoing. LSP Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses, analyzing evidence, and examining all aspects of the incident. No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation. Upon completion, the findings of the investigation will be delivered to the East Baton Parish District Attorney’s Office.”
View the video here.
