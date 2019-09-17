Police searching for man accused of robbing business on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of robbing a Circle K on Government Street Saturday, Sept. 14.
Police say around 9 a.m. the person of interest entered a business, posing a customer attempting to purchase an item displayed behind the counter. When the clerk turned around to grab the item, the man allegedly jumped over the counter, grabbed an undisclosed amount of merchandise, and fled on a purple bicycle.
The person of interest is described as a black male, aged in his early 20s, around 5-feet-4-inches tall, and wearing khaki pants and a gray tank top with a tan cap.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
