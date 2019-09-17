OUR TURN: Flu Season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Flu season is almost upon us, which means now is the time to prepare.
Experts suggest you go ahead and get your flu shot to guard against the virus.
Symptoms of the flu can include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.
If you feel sick, it’s important to stay home. It’s also a good idea to start a routine of washing your hands frequently, coughing or sneezing into your elbow and wiping down your desk at work regularly.
Any good habits you can work into your routine now can go a long way in protecting you and those around you this flu season.
