OBJ, Mayfield and Chubb lead the way in Browns 23-3 win over Jets (video)

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham (13) catches a pass in front of New York Jets' Nate Hairston (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Source: Adam Hunger)
By John Deike | September 16, 2019 at 7:40 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 12:02 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns hit the red zone early on their opening possession versus the New York Jets when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a stellar one-handed grab near the sidelines.

However, OBJ was then temporarily pulled out of the game for wearing a tinted face mask.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ offense sputtered and they settled for a field goal.

The Browns came back again and scored a second field goal.

Browns’ tight end David Njoku took a nasty hit in the first quarter, was upended and landed on his head. He’s being evaluated for a possible concussion in the locker room now.

Early in the second quarter, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield maintained his composure and marched the team down the field. The drive ended with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by running back Nick Chubb.

In the third quarter, OBJ went off to the races and scored an 89-yard touchdown.

Browns: 23, Jets: 3

