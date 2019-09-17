Mary Bird Perkins receives grant to address transportation needs of Baton Rouge cancer patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center received a grant from the American Cancer Society to address the transportation needs of cancer patients living in Baton Rouge.
A spokesman for Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center said an estimated 26,800 Louisiana residents will learn they have cancer this year and getting to their scheduled treatment may be one of their greatest roadblocks.
“Transportation is often a barrier to care for patients. The critical support we receive from the American Cancer Society is pivotal in meeting this type of need,” said Linda Lee, vice president, Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. “The American Cancer Society does a wonderful job in meeting the most pressing challenges patients face when diagnosed.”
The American Cancer Society awards the grant to health systems, treatment centers and community organizations. For additional information about the American Cancer Society and its work, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.
“Disparities predominantly arise from inequities in work, wealth, income, education, housing and overall standard of living, as well as social barriers to high-quality cancer prevention, early detection and treatment services,” said Lexie Grush, American Cancer Society Program Manager. “The Society collaborates with community health partners to reach individuals in areas with higher burdens of cancer and limited or no access to transportation because even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.”
