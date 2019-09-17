LSU student found dead Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A death investigation is underway at LSU Tuesday, Sept.17 after the body of a female student was discovered.
A spokesman for the university says around 3:50 p.m. LSUPD responded to a call about an unresponsive student in Cypress Hall. The body was later released to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.
The cause of death remains under investigation. Other information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
