Local realtor weighs in on impact City of St. George would have on housing market

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - If St. George becomes its own city, what impacts could that have if you’re trying to buy or sell a home?
A local realtor says it could be a good thing for the real estate market in the area, but really it's going to take some time to see how things play out.
"If someone is buying or selling a home, right in the midst of this whole election and (St. George) incorporation effort, what would you advise them to do?" questioned WAFB's Lester Duhe'.
“If you’re on the fence and it’s really important, maybe hang tight and wait to see what the turnout is going to be. If you’re in the process of already doing it, I don’t know if I wouldn’t sweat decisions already being made. Let things play out and you can adjust accordingly,” said Scott Gaspard, with The Gaspard Team at RE/MAX FIRST.
Gaspard says, in his opinion, right now there’s some desire for a new school system. And, if that goal is achieved, buyers could see that as something attractive.
“I think that if the City of St. George incorporates and achieves what it’s trying to achieve, it can’t do anything but benefit the real estate market,” said Gaspard.
Voters who say they will support the incorporation of the City of St. George point to wanting the area to be like the City of Central.
So WAFB broke down the housing market in between the two areas based off of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ MLS data.
In the past 9 months in Central:- 67 homes have been sold- The average sale price is about $267,000In the past 9 months in the St. George and Greenwell Springs area:- 201 homes have been sold- The average sale price in that area is $239,000
In the past 9 months in the Zachary area:
- 345 homes have been sold
- Average sale price is $247,000
Past 9 months in the City of Baton Rouge:
- 3547 homes have been sold
- Average sale price is $246,000
“I think the southeast part of Baton Rouge where the proposal is, is a little more developed and established than the Central and Zachary areas were before they incorporated. So I don’t think it’s going to be an exact replica of what’s happening in each of those areas, but it did seem like a positive outcome,” said Gaspard.
Gaspard says he doesn’t expect anything drastic coming to the housing market in the future at this time.
