Hiring event for DCFS, OMV happening Wednesday

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) teamed up with local workforce development boards and American Job Centers to host 9 state-agency job recruiting events, including an event Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The event held Sept. 18 will take pace at the Denham Springs Library - Walker Branch and include 4 sessions to be held at 10:00 a.m.,11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.
WHAT: State-agency job recruiting event
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 18.
WHERE: Denham Springs Library – Walker Branch, 8108 U.S. Highway 190, Denham Springs, LA 70726.
Event attendees are encouraged to register in HiRE at www.la.works.net, and visit https://jobs.civilservice.louisiana.gov/ to search Louisiana Civil Service for job openings, testing information, sample test questions, and information for Veterans or job seekers with disabilities.
Job seekers who attend the sessions are also encouraged to dress professionally and to bring valid identification, as well as their rèsumès.
