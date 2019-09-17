Grand opening held Tuesday for new LifeShare Blood Center

The new center provides donors and staff with more than 5,000 square feet of space. Not only is the space larger, but LifeShare is adding choices for its donors. In addition to donating whole blood – the most typical kind of blood donation – donors can now choose to donate platelets. This process takes about two hours to complete but is crucial in helping to save lives. Platelets most often go to cancer patients fighting to overcome the effects of chemo therapy.