Free pain management workshop helps attendees find alternatives to opioids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital Area Human Services will sponsor an upcoming workshop to help members of the public identify alternative pain management techniques to help replace opioid usage.
The seminar will be held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library in Conference Room 102D from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Topics include effective chronic pain management strategies, mindfulness-based stress management, and guided meditation activity.
Individuals may register by clicking the link here.
