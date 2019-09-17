FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers, t-storms return

We’re looking at a sun/cloud mix for most of the day ahead, a few areas of scattered showers (with pockets of heavier rainfall) may develop shortly after the lunch hour into late afternoon; a 30% - 40% coverage and a high topping out at 93°. Overnight, partly cloudy and dry – a low of 73°; tomorrow, partly cloudy – a 30% coverage of rain, a high in the lower 90°s.