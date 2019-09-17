FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fringe rain bands will continue to roll through parts of our area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Imelda quickly formed along the Texas coast and then moved inland Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Fringe rain bands from the storm impacted our local area with heavy downpours and gusty winds. As Imelda only drifts slowly northward over east Texas over the next couple of days, those fringe rain bands will continue to roll through parts of our area.
Look for rain chances around 50% Wednesday and 40% Thursday, with highs in the low 90s. Some drier air may sneak in from the northeast beginning Friday, with a more noticeable impact into the weekend. Rain chances diminish to 20% or less, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Warm weather continues into next week with daily highs in the low 90°s and a few afternoon storms.
